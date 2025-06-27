Trump Calls for Iran’s Cooperative Nuclear Inspections

In a White House news conference, President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Iran will soon open its doors to international inspections. These inspections aim to confirm that Iran is not restarting its nuclear weapons program.

When questioned about potential actions during upcoming talks, Trump insisted that Iran must comply with inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or another respected entity. "This could include our own personnel," he stated, emphasizing the United States' role in the process.

Iran's chief diplomat recently acknowledged that discussions about their nuclear program have become more complex following a recent U.S. military strike on three sites in Iran, causing significant damage.