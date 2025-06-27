Left Menu

Ron Dermer's Diplomatic Mission: Key Talks on Iran and Gaza

Israeli official Ron Dermer is set to hold discussions at the White House regarding critical topics such as Iran and Gaza. As Israel's strategic affairs minister, Dermer will also deliberate on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Washington this summer, marking significant diplomatic engagements for both nations.

Israeli official Ron Dermer is scheduled for strategic discussions at the White House this Monday, focusing on pressing issues pertaining to Iran and Gaza, according to a report by Axios on Friday.

Dermer, serving as Israel's strategic affairs minister, will engage in talks aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties and address regional challenges.

Additionally, conversations will include the planned visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the U.S. capital later this summer, emphasizing the importance of ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

