Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claim: Stopping a Potential Nuclear Clash

Donald Trump reiterated his claim of diffusing a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by threatening to halt U.S. trade with both nations. Despite his assertions, India maintains that the ceasefire resulted from military discussions initiated by Pakistan, without external mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:18 IST
Trump's Bold Claim: Stopping a Potential Nuclear Clash
Donald Trump

In a statement filled with assertive claims, former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his role in allegedly preventing a nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan. Trump expressed that he instructed his administration to cancel all trade deals with the two countries, which prompted them to settle their differences.

According to Trump, his decisive actions led to both India and Pakistan agreeing to cease hostilities, as they sought to preserve their trade relations with the United States. However, India counters these assertions, emphasizing that the agreement was reached through direct military discussions with Pakistan.

The former president also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish trade agreements with India, despite current restrictions. Meanwhile, Trump's claims continue to be scrutinized as India firmly denies any external mediation in their talks with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025