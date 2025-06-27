Trump's Bold Claim: Stopping a Potential Nuclear Clash

In a statement filled with assertive claims, former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his role in allegedly preventing a nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan. Trump expressed that he instructed his administration to cancel all trade deals with the two countries, which prompted them to settle their differences.

According to Trump, his decisive actions led to both India and Pakistan agreeing to cease hostilities, as they sought to preserve their trade relations with the United States. However, India counters these assertions, emphasizing that the agreement was reached through direct military discussions with Pakistan.

The former president also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish trade agreements with India, despite current restrictions. Meanwhile, Trump's claims continue to be scrutinized as India firmly denies any external mediation in their talks with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)