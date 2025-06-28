Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party's Tarn Taran MLA Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal Passes Away

Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, passed away at 66 after battling cancer. Tributes flow in from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, highlighting his dedication. He was an ex-eye specialist and known for his social contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:01 IST
Aam Aadmi Party's Tarn Taran MLA Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Tarn Taran under the Aam Aadmi Party banner, has passed away at the age of 66. Having battled cancer for over three years, he succumbed at a local hospital on Friday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his sorrow over the loss, taking to X to describe Dr. Sohal as a hardworking and dedicated leader. Mann extended his condolences to Sohal's family, wishing them strength in these trying times.

The late MLA, who previously served as an eye specialist, was recognized for his social contributions and support to the Aam Aadmi Party, prompting a future by-election following his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025