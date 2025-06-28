Aam Aadmi Party's Tarn Taran MLA Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal Passes Away
Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, passed away at 66 after battling cancer. Tributes flow in from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, highlighting his dedication. He was an ex-eye specialist and known for his social contributions.
- Country:
- India
Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Tarn Taran under the Aam Aadmi Party banner, has passed away at the age of 66. Having battled cancer for over three years, he succumbed at a local hospital on Friday.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his sorrow over the loss, taking to X to describe Dr. Sohal as a hardworking and dedicated leader. Mann extended his condolences to Sohal's family, wishing them strength in these trying times.
The late MLA, who previously served as an eye specialist, was recognized for his social contributions and support to the Aam Aadmi Party, prompting a future by-election following his passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Political Pulse: The Crucial Upper House Election Approaches
Japan's Bold Election Pledge: Cash Handouts to Tackle Inflation
Inclusive Innovation in Kaliganj: A New Era for By-Elections
Japan's Election Cash Handout Plan Amid Inflation Concerns
The Rise of Appendix Cancer: A Hidden Threat Emerging in Younger Adults