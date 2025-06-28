U.S. Mediates Landmark Peace Deal Between Rwanda and Congo

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have inked a U.S.-brokered peace agreement. Signed on Friday in Washington, this accord aims to halt a long-standing conflict that has caused extensive casualties and displacements in the region.

The agreement, facilitated by U.S. intervention under President Donald Trump's administration, seeks to attract substantial Western investment to this mineral-rich area. Key provisions include a phased withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern Congo and the formation of a regional economic integration framework within 90 days.

The peace initiative underscores the U.S.'s strategic interest in strengthening mineral supply chains and has been described as a turning point by Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe. However, its success depends on continued diplomatic efforts in parallel negotiations and adherence to the outlined terms.