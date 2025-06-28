Left Menu

U.S. Mediates Landmark Peace Deal Between Rwanda and Congo

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement aimed at ending conflict and fostering regional economic integration. The deal, which includes mineral trade incentives, requires Rwandan troops to withdraw from eastern Congo and establish a joint security mechanism within three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:19 IST
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have inked a U.S.-brokered peace agreement. Signed on Friday in Washington, this accord aims to halt a long-standing conflict that has caused extensive casualties and displacements in the region.

The agreement, facilitated by U.S. intervention under President Donald Trump's administration, seeks to attract substantial Western investment to this mineral-rich area. Key provisions include a phased withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern Congo and the formation of a regional economic integration framework within 90 days.

The peace initiative underscores the U.S.'s strategic interest in strengthening mineral supply chains and has been described as a turning point by Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe. However, its success depends on continued diplomatic efforts in parallel negotiations and adherence to the outlined terms.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

