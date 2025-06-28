Left Menu

Trump Anticipates Gaza Ceasefire Within a Week

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict within a week. During an Oval Office event, he disclosed ongoing discussions with individuals involved in peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 02:10 IST
Trump Anticipates Gaza Ceasefire Within a Week
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has announced a hopeful outlook on establishing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, predicting it could be achieved in under a week.

During a special event in the Oval Office marking a historic Congo-Rwanda accord, Trump informed reporters about his confidence in the ongoing peace talks.

He mentioned his recent conversations with key figures involved in efforts to halt the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, underscoring the progress made in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025