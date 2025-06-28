Trump Anticipates Gaza Ceasefire Within a Week
President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict within a week. During an Oval Office event, he disclosed ongoing discussions with individuals involved in peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
President Donald Trump has announced a hopeful outlook on establishing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, predicting it could be achieved in under a week.
During a special event in the Oval Office marking a historic Congo-Rwanda accord, Trump informed reporters about his confidence in the ongoing peace talks.
He mentioned his recent conversations with key figures involved in efforts to halt the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, underscoring the progress made in negotiations.
