Trump Predicts Imminent Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

President Donald Trump announced a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, estimating it might be reached within a week. Despite ongoing hostilities, Trump remains optimistic, although negotiations have been scant. Hamas demands the release of hostages, while Israel seeks the disarmament of Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 04:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Friday about the possibility of a ceasefire being agreed upon in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas within a week. Speaking at an Oval Office event, Trump noted progress in discussions aimed at ending the hostilities.

The conflict originated from a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths. In response, Israel launched extensive military operations in Gaza, resulting in significant casualties and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

While Hamas has indicated a willingness to negotiate the release of hostages, Israel demands the disarmament of the militants. Despite limited signs of concrete negotiation progress, Trump's comments have renewed interest in a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

