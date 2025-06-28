Trump Predicts Imminent Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Friday about the possibility of a ceasefire being agreed upon in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas within a week. Speaking at an Oval Office event, Trump noted progress in discussions aimed at ending the hostilities.

The conflict originated from a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths. In response, Israel launched extensive military operations in Gaza, resulting in significant casualties and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

While Hamas has indicated a willingness to negotiate the release of hostages, Israel demands the disarmament of the militants. Despite limited signs of concrete negotiation progress, Trump's comments have renewed interest in a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)