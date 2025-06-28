Trump Predicts Imminent Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict
President Donald Trump announced a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, estimating it might be reached within a week. Despite ongoing hostilities, Trump remains optimistic, although negotiations have been scant. Hamas demands the release of hostages, while Israel seeks the disarmament of Hamas.
President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Friday about the possibility of a ceasefire being agreed upon in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas within a week. Speaking at an Oval Office event, Trump noted progress in discussions aimed at ending the hostilities.
The conflict originated from a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths. In response, Israel launched extensive military operations in Gaza, resulting in significant casualties and a deepening humanitarian crisis.
While Hamas has indicated a willingness to negotiate the release of hostages, Israel demands the disarmament of the militants. Despite limited signs of concrete negotiation progress, Trump's comments have renewed interest in a potential resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- conflict
- negotiations
- hostilities
- ceasefire deal
- hostages