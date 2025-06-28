Debate Over Preamble Changes: A Tug of Ideological War
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has claimed that the Preamble of any constitution is immutable, pointing to changes made by India's 42nd Amendment. His comments follow RSS calls to review the words 'socialist' and 'secular,' sparking opposition backlash and claims of distortion during the Emergency era.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the immutability of a constitution's Preamble, describing it as the fundamental "seed" of the document. He pointed out that India was unique in altering its Preamble through the 42nd Amendment Act of 1976, which introduced the words 'socialist,' 'secular,' and 'integrity.'
His statement coincided with the RSS's recent calls for a re-evaluation of these words, sparking political tension. RSS leaders argue this is about restoring the Constitution's original spirit, untainted by the Emergency-era changes argued to have distorted its intent.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, have condemned the RSS's stance, labeling it as political opportunism and a challenge to the Preamble's sanctity. Meanwhile, some government officials defend the review, asserting it aligns with Dr. B R Ambedkar's original vision.
