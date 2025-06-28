Political Allegations and Arrests Amid Kolkata Law Student Gangrape Case

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has launched a scathing critique of the West Bengal administration following an alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, Kolkata. Chowdhury contends this incident highlights a worsening law and order scenario, likening the situation to anarchy in the state.

The Congress leader further alleged that the assailants are emboldened by their associations with the Trinamool Congress, accusing the ruling party of shielding such criminals. "This kind of arrogance and audacity is fostered by the ruling dispensation who, as a result, harbor criminals, leading to such deplorable events," Chowdhury asserted.

Adding to the ongoing public outrage and protests, the Kolkata Police have detained the guard of South Calcutta Law College. Recent arrests also include Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, linked to the institution and allegedly involved in the crime. Authorities are seeking police custody for a comprehensive inquiry.

The National Commission for Women has proactively addressed the case, with Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar urging a timely investigation in correspondence with the Kolkata Police Commissioner. The NCW is also advocating for unhindered access to the victim for a detailed inquiry.