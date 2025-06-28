Political Tensions Rise After Alleged Gang-Rape at Kolkata Law College

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a four-member investigation committee to scrutinize the alleged gang-rape of a female student at the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata. This group, formed under the guidance of BJP national president JP Nadda, includes former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, alongside MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Mishra. Their mission is to visit the crime scene and provide a detailed report to Minister Nadda.

Expressing his outrage, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda condemned the violent act and drew attention to the state's fragile law and order. In response, the party has initiated an inquiry committee whose members are scheduled to assess the site and relay their findings to the Hon'ble National President, according to an official party statement.

In connection with the crime, Kolkata Police has apprehended the law college guard, Pinaki Banerjee, after previously detaining three individuals linked to the incident. These suspects, former affiliates of the law college, are slated to appear before a judicial magistrate in Alipore, with authorities seeking their custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken independent notice, with Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar urging a prompt investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

The incident has fueled a political battle between ruling TMC and opposition BJP leaders. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh has demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, citing deteriorating safety conditions for women as central to his criticism.

Ghosh accused CM Banerjee of fostering a culture of impunity towards crimes against women, emphasizing the increase in such violence under her administration. His remarks included a critique of what he views as a lack of accountability, implying that the prevailing political environment is contributing to the rise in brutality against women in the state.