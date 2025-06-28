Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Electoral Roll Revision as NRC Allegations Surface

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Election Commission's special revision of the electoral roll, claiming it is a covert attempt to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He compared it to historical practices in Nazi Germany and accused the BJP of using it to influence West Bengal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:38 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Electoral Roll Revision as NRC Allegations Surface
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has accused the Election Commission of orchestrating a 'sinister move' with its special intensive revision of the electoral roll. He claims it aims to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and likened it to 'ancestor passes' from Nazi Germany.

During a press conference, O'Brien stated that the INDIA bloc parties are united against this move and plan to take immediate action. He condemned the timing, noting it coincides with upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal, asserting it reflects the BJP's desperation for electoral success.

The Election Commission has already begun revising the electoral roll in Bihar to ensure voter eligibility, with similar reviews planned for West Bengal and other states. However, TMC members argue that the real target is Bengal, intending to manipulate polls in favor of the BJP, urging resistance against this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025