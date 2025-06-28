Controversy Sparks Over Electoral Roll Revision as NRC Allegations Surface

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien has accused the Election Commission of orchestrating a 'sinister move' with its special intensive revision of the electoral roll. He claims it aims to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and likened it to 'ancestor passes' from Nazi Germany.

During a press conference, O'Brien stated that the INDIA bloc parties are united against this move and plan to take immediate action. He condemned the timing, noting it coincides with upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar and West Bengal, asserting it reflects the BJP's desperation for electoral success.

The Election Commission has already begun revising the electoral roll in Bihar to ensure voter eligibility, with similar reviews planned for West Bengal and other states. However, TMC members argue that the real target is Bengal, intending to manipulate polls in favor of the BJP, urging resistance against this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)