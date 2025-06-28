GOP Pushes for Trump's Monumental Tax-Cut Bill

The U.S. Senate Republicans are making a significant push to move forward with President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax-cut and spending legislation. A procedural vote is slated for Saturday, potentially kick-starting a weekend-long session to secure full congressional approval by next week. The extensive 940-page bill, made public late Friday, is designed to extend the 2017 tax cuts, Trump's key legislative achievement during his first term. In addition to cutting other taxes, the bill aims to boost military expenditure and enhance border security measures.

Released under the title 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act,' the White House claims the bill will reduce the annual deficit by $1.4 trillion. The Senate's vote, expected to start a lengthy process extending possibly into Sunday, comes amid Republican division over offsetting the bill's $3 trillion hit to the nation's $36.2 trillion debt. Democrats plan to introduce amendments to reverse cuts to critical welfare programs, although their passing seems unlikely in a Republican-controlled chamber.

As the Senate prepares for a contentious debate, the bill faces scrutiny over proposals like Medicaid cuts and state tax deduction caps, which could adversely affect rural hospitals. Meanwhile, with the deadline looming, President Trump's revised timeline offers GOP senators some leeway, even as the July 4 target remains significant for both political and legislative momentum.