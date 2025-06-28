Democratic Alliance Withdraws from South Africa's National Dialogue

In a surprising move, South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its withdrawal from the national dialogue initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The announcement was made by DA leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday, citing disagreements with the presidency.

The national dialogue was launched with the aim of fostering unity across the country following last year's fiercely contested elections. The DA, being the second-largest party in the coalition government, played a significant role in these discussions.

Despite the DA's departure, President Ramaphosa has urged all parties to continue participating in the dialogue for the nation's collective good. The dialogue's future remains uncertain as it faces this significant setback.