Left Menu

Democratic Alliance Withdraws from South Africa's National Dialogue

South Africa's Democratic Alliance has pulled out of the national dialogue initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The withdrawal follows a disagreement between the DA and the president. The dialogue was meant to promote unity in the aftermath of the previous year's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:53 IST
Democratic Alliance Withdraws from South Africa's National Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a surprising move, South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its withdrawal from the national dialogue initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The announcement was made by DA leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday, citing disagreements with the presidency.

The national dialogue was launched with the aim of fostering unity across the country following last year's fiercely contested elections. The DA, being the second-largest party in the coalition government, played a significant role in these discussions.

Despite the DA's departure, President Ramaphosa has urged all parties to continue participating in the dialogue for the nation's collective good. The dialogue's future remains uncertain as it faces this significant setback.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025