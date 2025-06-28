Democratic Alliance Withdraws from South Africa's National Dialogue
South Africa's Democratic Alliance has pulled out of the national dialogue initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The withdrawal follows a disagreement between the DA and the president. The dialogue was meant to promote unity in the aftermath of the previous year's elections.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a surprising move, South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its withdrawal from the national dialogue initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The announcement was made by DA leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday, citing disagreements with the presidency.
The national dialogue was launched with the aim of fostering unity across the country following last year's fiercely contested elections. The DA, being the second-largest party in the coalition government, played a significant role in these discussions.
Despite the DA's departure, President Ramaphosa has urged all parties to continue participating in the dialogue for the nation's collective good. The dialogue's future remains uncertain as it faces this significant setback.
ALSO READ
Inclusive Innovation in Kaliganj: A New Era for By-Elections
Bihar on Brink of Change: Prashant Kishor and Chirag Paswan Gear Up for Assembly Elections
Unified Elections: Haryana Backs 'One Nation, One Election'
Mahagathbandhan's Winnability Focus in Bihar Elections
Ensuring Safe and Transparent Elections in Ludhiana West