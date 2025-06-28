Chaos in Punjab Assembly: PTI Lawmakers Suspended
In Pakistan's Punjab Assembly, 26 members of Imran Khan's PTI party were suspended for disorderly conduct during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's speech. Accusations against the lawmakers include using abusive language and disrupting proceedings. They criticized Maryam as a military-selected leader and clashed with other assembly members.
In a dramatic turn of events, 26 lawmakers from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced suspension following disruptions during a speech by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in the Punjab Assembly. The assembly's Speaker, Malik Ahmad Khan, took decisive action, citing their 'rowdy behaviour' and 'abusive language' as grounds for suspension.
The suspended legislators raised slogans against Maryam and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, labeling Maryam as a military-appointed leader. Their actions, including tearing agenda papers and obstructing treasury members, were condemned as beyond parliamentary decorum.
Adding fuel to the fire, Maryam Nawaz retorted that Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated for two years facing multiple charges, is no longer a political heavyweight, mirroring accusations he once levied against Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, ten opposition members received fines for allegedly damaging public property during the raucous session.
