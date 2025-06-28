Left Menu

Political Chess: Yadav vs. Rajbhar in Power Play

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, mocked Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has a history of political switching, calling him 'Raatbhar.' Rajbhar retorted, emphasizing his strategic alliance role with the NDA, which can block Yadav's return to power. Their rivalry highlights shifting political allegiances in UP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:31 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has criticized Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister, suggesting his name should be 'Raatbhar' for his nocturnal allegiance shifts.

Rajbhar retorted that the SP chief, whether dreaming night or day, will remain distant from power. This exchange underscores the shifting political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh, as Yadav addressed Rajbhar's comments on an incident involving two Yadav storytellers in Etawah.

Once allies, Rajbhar and Yadav now stand opposed, with Rajbhar aligning once more with the NDA after a past alliance with the SP. The political tug-of-war exemplifies the strategic alliances crucial in India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

