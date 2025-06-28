Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Rallies Against Caste Divisions, Encourages Trader Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a strong critique against those perpetuating caste divisions, calling them remnants of a past era marked by collusion with criminal elements. The Chief Minister highlighted his administration's actions in preserving law and order and promoting unity.

Speaking at a function ahead of Daanveer Bhamashah Jayanti, Adityanath emphasized the importance of the trading community in nation-building. He drew parallels with historical figures who prioritized national interests and pledged his government's unwavering commitment to traders' safety and prosperity.

Adityanath also unveiled measures to support traders, including annual ceremonies to honor top GST contributors and financial aid for injured traders. He urged participation in environmental initiatives, stressing the pivotal role of charity when directed toward the common good.

(With inputs from agencies.)