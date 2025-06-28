Left Menu

Unveiling the Assault on Mahaa News: Political Tensions Rise

The office of Telugu news channel Mahaa News was attacked by unidentified assailants, causing damage to vehicles and property. Ruling Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemned the attack, alleged to be by BRS leaders. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the site, while BRS remains silent.

The Telugu news channel Mahaa News experienced an alarming attack on Saturday afternoon when unknown assailants targeted their office. According to police reports, the miscreants caused significant damage to cars and the channel's premises located in Jubilee Hills.

In the wake of the incident, Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor publicly condemned the assault, attributing it to leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party. Meanwhile, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has plans to assess the situation by visiting the channel's office.

The attack has yet to elicit a response from any BRS representatives, leaving the motives behind the aggression open to speculation as investigations continue.

