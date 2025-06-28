Siddaramaiah's Firm Grip: Karnataka CM's Full Term Assured Amid Leadership Speculation

Yathindra, son of Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, confidently asserted that his father would complete his full five-year term, quashing persistent speculation of a potential leadership shift.

He emphasized that Siddaramaiah enjoys unequivocal backing from the Congress high command and party MLAs, dismissing claims of internal disputes.

Moreover, Yathindra downplayed comments by Minister K N Rajanna regarding possible leadership changes, attributing such rumors to factional interests within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)