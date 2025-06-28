Left Menu

Siddaramaiah's Firm Grip: Karnataka CM's Full Term Assured Amid Leadership Speculation

Yathindra, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, assured that his father would serve his full term, dismissing leadership change rumors. He stated that Siddaramaiah enjoyed the Congress's full support, contrary to recent speculations by Minister K N Rajanna. Yathindra attributed the rumors to internal party dynamics.

  • Country:
  • India

Yathindra, son of Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, confidently asserted that his father would complete his full five-year term, quashing persistent speculation of a potential leadership shift.

He emphasized that Siddaramaiah enjoys unequivocal backing from the Congress high command and party MLAs, dismissing claims of internal disputes.

Moreover, Yathindra downplayed comments by Minister K N Rajanna regarding possible leadership changes, attributing such rumors to factional interests within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

