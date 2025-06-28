Left Menu

Serbian Protesters Challenge Vucic's Grip Amid Calls for Democracy

Thousands in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, rallied against President Aleksandar Vucic, demanding early parliamentary elections after eight months of protests following a fatal infrastructure collapse. Despite crackdowns, the movement remains strong, fueled by corruption claims and tensions as Vucic's supporters counter-protest in a divided political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:31 IST
Aleksandar Vucic
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In Serbia's capital, Belgrade, opponents of President Aleksandar Vucic took to the streets, demanding an early parliamentary election. This comes after months of protest, initially sparked by a fatal infrastructure collapse and subsequent claims of government corruption.

Organized by university students, the rallies have highlighted the growing discontent with Vucic's administration. However, the president's supporters, bused into the capital, have shown their unwavering loyalty.

Despite fears of conflict and alleged crackdowns on media and opponents, the protests symbolize a significant challenge to Vucic's increasingly authoritarian regime. Serbia's political landscape remains fraught with tension as Vucic balances European ambitions with ties to Russia and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

