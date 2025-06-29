Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Rebukes Pakistan's Allegations
India castigated Pakistan for accusing it of orchestrating a suicide attack in Waziristan, which resulted in the death of 13 security personnel and injuries to 24 others. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs dismissed Pakistan's allegations as baseless and disrespectful.
In a scenario echoing diplomatic tensions, India has expressed strong disapproval towards Pakistan's recent attempt to implicate it in a suicide attack that occurred in the Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Following a devastating incident that leave 13 security personnel dead and 24 injured, the Pakistan Army issued a statement attributing blame to India. India's Ministry of External Affairs responded assertively, condemning the accusations as unfounded.
The MEA's unequivocal rejection of Pakistan's claims highlights the growing strain in India-Pakistan relations, emphasizing the need for cooperation and clarity amidst rising regional tensions.
