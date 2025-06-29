Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Rebukes Pakistan's Allegations

In a scenario echoing diplomatic tensions, India has expressed strong disapproval towards Pakistan's recent attempt to implicate it in a suicide attack that occurred in the Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following a devastating incident that leave 13 security personnel dead and 24 injured, the Pakistan Army issued a statement attributing blame to India. India's Ministry of External Affairs responded assertively, condemning the accusations as unfounded.

The MEA's unequivocal rejection of Pakistan's claims highlights the growing strain in India-Pakistan relations, emphasizing the need for cooperation and clarity amidst rising regional tensions.