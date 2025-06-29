Venetian Romance: Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Lavish Wedding Celebration

Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez concluded their opulent wedding festivities in Venice with a final night of partying on Saturday. The couple, who exchanged rings on San Giorgio island, hosted A-list guests such as Bill Gates and Leonardo DiCaprio, marking a $50 million three-day celebration.

Despite protests from residents and activists decrying the event as a spectacle for the uber-wealthy, Venetian businesses and political figures lauded the celebration's economic impact. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro defended the extravagant event, citing Venice's historic ties to commerce and international relations.

The couple's nuptials carried no legal status in Italy, but were nonetheless celebrated as a significant boost to the local economy. Bezos, who is Amazon's executive chair, is praised for his generosity after having donated €3 million to local institutions, further endearing him to Venetian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)