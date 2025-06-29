Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya and a staunch supporter of Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, has been personally congratulated by President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his son's wedding. Kadyrov shared the news on the Telegram app, conveying his gratitude for Putin's gesture amid extensive state responsibilities.

Kadyrov expressed his appreciation for Putin taking time from his busy schedule to offer warm congratulations, describing the gesture as particularly meaningful. Kadyrov has overseen Chechnya since 2007, leading the region through turbulent times and offering substantial troop reinforcements to Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.

Adam Kadyrov, who will turn 18 in November, has already carved out an influential presence within Chechnya's security framework. Recent reports indicate his appointment as secretary of Chechnya's security council, alongside roles as a top bodyguard, trustee at Chechnya's Special Forces University, and as an observer in a newly established army battalion.