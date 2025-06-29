Left Menu

Serbia's Struggle: Students Lead Massive Anti-Government Protests in Belgrade

Massive protests against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic erupted in Belgrade, with university students at the forefront demanding early elections. The demonstration saw clashes with police, resulting in multiple arrests and injuries. Critics accuse Vucic of authoritarian rule, stifling democracy, and fostering corruption, with growing ties to Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 29-06-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 05:27 IST
Serbia's Struggle: Students Lead Massive Anti-Government Protests in Belgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In the heart of Belgrade, thousands of anti-government protesters clashed with riot police during a massive rally demanding early elections. The protests, primarily led by university students, challenged President Aleksandar Vucic's governance, shaking his decade-long, authoritarian grip on Serbia.

Despite official reports of 36,000 attendees, independent monitors counted about 140,000 demonstrators. The event, coinciding with the symbolic St. Vitus Day, saw intense confrontations between demonstrators and police, resulting in multiple injuries and arrests. Protesters accuse Vucic's government of stifling democracy, curbing media freedom, and fostering corruption.

While the protest continues to demand change, tensions remain high in Serbia as Vucic accuses critics of inciting violence. The rally marks a significant resistance movement against the government's policies and illustrates the simmering discontent among citizens over the country's direction.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025