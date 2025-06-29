Serbia's Struggle: Students Lead Massive Anti-Government Protests in Belgrade
Massive protests against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic erupted in Belgrade, with university students at the forefront demanding early elections. The demonstration saw clashes with police, resulting in multiple arrests and injuries. Critics accuse Vucic of authoritarian rule, stifling democracy, and fostering corruption, with growing ties to Russia and China.
- Country:
- Serbia
In the heart of Belgrade, thousands of anti-government protesters clashed with riot police during a massive rally demanding early elections. The protests, primarily led by university students, challenged President Aleksandar Vucic's governance, shaking his decade-long, authoritarian grip on Serbia.
Despite official reports of 36,000 attendees, independent monitors counted about 140,000 demonstrators. The event, coinciding with the symbolic St. Vitus Day, saw intense confrontations between demonstrators and police, resulting in multiple injuries and arrests. Protesters accuse Vucic's government of stifling democracy, curbing media freedom, and fostering corruption.
While the protest continues to demand change, tensions remain high in Serbia as Vucic accuses critics of inciting violence. The rally marks a significant resistance movement against the government's policies and illustrates the simmering discontent among citizens over the country's direction.
