U.S. Senate Advances Trump's Ambitious Tax-Cut Megabill

President Donald Trump's tax-cut and spending bill passed a crucial procedural vote in the Republican-controlled Senate. The measure aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts and increase military and border security funding. However, it faces Democratic opposition, who argue it benefits the wealthy disproportionately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate, under Republican control, advanced President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax-cut and spending bill following a pivotal procedural vote late Saturday night. This development significantly increases the likelihood that Trump's ambitious legislative package will pass in the coming days, marking a critical win for his administration.

The procedural vote, which ended with a 51 to 49 count, saw resistance from two Republican senators, showcasing the divisions within the party. Intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations were led by Republican leaders and Vice President JD Vance to sway undecided members and secure the necessary votes to advance the 940-page bill focused on Trump's primary priorities, including immigration, tax cuts, and defense spending.

While some Republicans required substantial concessions to vote in favor, notably Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's switch from a no to a yes, others like Senators Rand Paul and Thom Tillis remained opposed. Meanwhile, Democrats are standing firm against the proposed legislation, criticizing the disproportionate benefits it bestows on the wealthiest Americans and its projected increase of trillions to the national debt.

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

