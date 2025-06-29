U.S. Senate Advances Trump's Ambitious Tax-Cut Megabill

The U.S. Senate, under Republican control, advanced President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax-cut and spending bill following a pivotal procedural vote late Saturday night. This development significantly increases the likelihood that Trump's ambitious legislative package will pass in the coming days, marking a critical win for his administration.

The procedural vote, which ended with a 51 to 49 count, saw resistance from two Republican senators, showcasing the divisions within the party. Intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations were led by Republican leaders and Vice President JD Vance to sway undecided members and secure the necessary votes to advance the 940-page bill focused on Trump's primary priorities, including immigration, tax cuts, and defense spending.

While some Republicans required substantial concessions to vote in favor, notably Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's switch from a no to a yes, others like Senators Rand Paul and Thom Tillis remained opposed. Meanwhile, Democrats are standing firm against the proposed legislation, criticizing the disproportionate benefits it bestows on the wealthiest Americans and its projected increase of trillions to the national debt.