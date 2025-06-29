Trump Urges Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks Amid Netanyahu's Legal Woes
Former President Donald Trump called for a Gaza ceasefire deal while critiquing the corruption trial of Israeli PM Netanyahu. Trump's call followed stalled negotiations with Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli military actions prompted evacuations in northern Gaza, heightening tensions. Ongoing talks hinge on divergent demands: hostages and territorial considerations.
In a forceful plea for peace, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged a swift resolution to ceasefire talks aimed at ending the protracted conflict in Gaza. The appeal comes amid expectations of a potential deal, as both parties inch closer to laying down arms after 20 months of violence.
Simultaneously, Trump's criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial stirred controversy, framing it as a political witch hunt. This has intensified the uneasy relationship between international politics and Israeli domestic affairs, potentially impacting the sensitive negotiations.
Adding to the urgency, Israel's military has ordered another round of evacuations in northern Gaza, now a target due to intensified fighting. This directive aims to relocate civilians as operations escalate, though rights groups warn that such movements could constitute forcible transfers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
