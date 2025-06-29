Ceasefire Efforts Intensify Amid Gaza Escalation

The Israeli military has issued an evacuation order for residents in northern Gaza as fighting against Hamas intensifies, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's call to end the conflict. Trump emphasized the importance of a ceasefire to retrieve hostages.

Amid strategic discussions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on the campaign's progress, with military officials cautioning against extending operations which might jeopardize Israeli hostages. In the meantime, the military designated the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis as a humanitarian zone.

The conflict sees no de-escalation as mediators like Egypt and Qatar push for a ceasefire agreement. Hamas's conditional readiness to negotiate a ceasefire, coupled with rising casualties and humanitarian concerns, continues to complicate resolution efforts.