"Will try to grow party further," says newly appointed Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) newly appointed president Hemant Khandelwal has expressed gratitude to the party leadership, saying that he would try to make the party grow further. Khandelwal, a legislator from Betul, was officially appointed as the new state president of the party on Wednesday. He has been elected unopposed after emerging as the sole candidate nominated for the post.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "I would like to express gratitude towards the party leadership. I will try to live up to the trust of the party workers. Maintaining the current status of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I will try to grow it further." Several BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, felicitated the newly appointed party president Hemant Khandelwal at the party's state headquarters in Bhopal.

CM Yadav said, "It is our good fortune that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a disciplined party and a disciplined party has its own character. As always, we have elected our new president and the atmosphere becomes pleasant which should be at the time of electing the new president. Yesterday, the procedure for the election process for the party chief was followed and today the announcement of a new party president was made. A senior leader, former parliamentarian and legislator has become our president today. I extend my congratulations to him." Additionally, BJP MP VD Sharma also congratulated newly appointed state president Hemant Khandelwal and said that the party would continue to work ahead under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav and Hemant Khandelwal.

"Today, the election process of the party organisation has been concluded and Hemant Khandelwal ji has been elected as the new president of the party in Madhya Pradesh unopposed. I extend my congratulations to him. The BJP is a cadre based organisation and we all are in the form of party workers...I believe Hemant Khandelwal is also an ideal BJP worker....Under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav and Khandelwal, Madhya Pradesh BJP will continue to work ahead..," Sharma told ANI. Khandelwal, a two-time legislator and former Member of Parliament from Betul, was born on September 3, 1964, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He currently resides in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

His political journey began with his election as a Member of Parliament in the Betul-Harda Lok Sabha by-election. He served as an MP from 2008 to 2009 and later held the position of BJP District President in Betul from 2010 to 2013. In 2013, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Betul constituency, a role he resumed again in 2023. He has also served as the Treasurer of the Madhya Pradesh BJP from 2014 to 2018. (ANI)

