BJP announces new state chiefs in 7 states, 2 UTs; moves closer to elect national president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the appointment of new state presidents in seven states and two union territories, as part of the ongoing second phase of its organisational revamp. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed new state presidents in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As part of the second phase of its Sangathan Parv (Organisational Drive), the BJP has elected new presidents in a total of nine states and union territories. Party sources indicate that state presidents for West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to be appointed in the next couple of days. With these developments, the BJP has successfully completed internal organisational elections in 28 states and union territories, which is nine more than the 19 required to initiate the election process for the national president.

According to party insiders, the election for the BJP's national president will only take place once internal elections are completed in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi, and Haryana. Here are the newly appointed BJP state presidents:

Madhya Pradesh - Hemant Khandelwal Maharashtra - Ravindra Chavan

Telangana - N. Ramchander Rao Andhra Pradesh - PVN Madhav

Uttarakhand - Mahendra Bhatt Himachal Pradesh - Rajeev Bindal

Puducherry - VP Ramalingam Mizoram - Beichhua

Andaman & Nicobar Islands - Anil Tiwari With the completion of this phase, the BJP is laying a strong foundation for its central leadership transition and gearing up organizationally for the upcoming state and national elections.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya filed a nomination for the post of West Bengal BJP President. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said that the party leadership asked him to file a nomination, which he followed."I have nothing to say right now. The process is still underway. It has not concluded yet. Party leadership told me to file a nomination, and I did that. Result is yet to come," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari and the present West Bengal BJP Chief and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, were present, accompanying Bhattacharya. (ANI)

