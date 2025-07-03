Sanjeev Arora Joins Punjab Cabinet Amid Seventh Reshuffle

Sanjeev Arora, the newly elected MLA from Ludhiana West, has been inducted into the Punjab Cabinet after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann implemented the seventh cabinet reshuffle in three years.

Arora replaces Dhaliwal, taking over his portfolio of NRI Affairs, while also being assigned Industry and Commerce, along with Investment Promotion. This decision follows Arora's substantial victory in the recent bypolls, defeating the Congress candidate by a significant margin.

Chief Minister Mann and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria officiated at the swearing-in ceremony, expressing expectations for Arora's contributions to the state. As a businessman-turned-politician, Arora has committed to working for the development of Punjab and its people without any discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)