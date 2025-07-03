Left Menu

Sanjeev Arora Joins Punjab Cabinet Amid Seventh Reshuffle

Sanjeev Arora, newly elected Ludhiana West MLA, joins the Punjab Cabinet following a reshuffle by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Succeeding Dhaliwal, Arora receives portfolios of Industry, Commerce, Investment Promotion, and NRI Affairs. His induction maintains the cabinet's strength of 16. CM Mann expresses confidence in Arora's capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:49 IST
Sanjeev Arora, the newly elected MLA from Ludhiana West, has been inducted into the Punjab Cabinet after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann implemented the seventh cabinet reshuffle in three years.

Arora replaces Dhaliwal, taking over his portfolio of NRI Affairs, while also being assigned Industry and Commerce, along with Investment Promotion. This decision follows Arora's substantial victory in the recent bypolls, defeating the Congress candidate by a significant margin.

Chief Minister Mann and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria officiated at the swearing-in ceremony, expressing expectations for Arora's contributions to the state. As a businessman-turned-politician, Arora has committed to working for the development of Punjab and its people without any discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

