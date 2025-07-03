Left Menu

Kishor Barman Takes Oath in Tripura's Expanded Cabinet

Kishor Barman, a BJP MLA, was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Tripura, expanding Chief Minister Manik Saha's cabinet to 12 members. Barman, representing Nalchar constituency, bolsters the BJP's position within the cabinet, which includes a mix of TMP and IPFT members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kishor Barman, representing the BJP from the Nalchar constituency, joined Tripura's cabinet as a minister following an oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Manik Saha orchestrated this expansion to 12 cabinet members.

The newly structured cabinet includes nine BJP members, with additional representation from the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). The ceremony lacked participation from TMP, IPFT, as well as opposition figures from the CPI(M) and Congress.

Barman expressed gratitude to national leaders and pledged allegiance to the party, emphasizing his previous contributions and continuing commitment to Tripura's development strategy, 'Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura'. Portfolio allocations will be finalized later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

