Republicans Push Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Forward Amidst Party Divisions

The U.S. House Republicans advanced President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill towards a final vote despite internal conflicts. Democrats criticized it as favoring the wealthy. The bill would add trillions to the national debt and cut social programs. Senate passed it narrowly, but House changes could complicate final approval.

In a significant political maneuver, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives moved President Donald Trump's contentious tax-cut and spending bill closer to a definitive vote, overcoming internal disagreements concerning its financial impact. Early Thursday, a marathon session ended with a procedural win by a razor-thin margin, setting the stage for a broader debate.

As the legislative battle unfolded, House Democrats, led by Hakeem Jeffries, voiced fierce opposition, condemning the bill as a substantial boon for the nation's wealthiest amid necessary social cuts. They noted the risk of worsening the national debt by $3.4 trillion and jeopardizing vital programs like Medicaid.

Despite objections within their ranks, Republican lawmakers are pushing for a resolution. President Trump's influence remains significant, contributing to the bill's progress through the Senate by a tight vote. The ongoing debate suggests potential delays, threatening Trump's goal to enact the bill by July 4.

