Republicans Push Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Forward Amidst Party Divisions

In a significant political maneuver, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives moved President Donald Trump's contentious tax-cut and spending bill closer to a definitive vote, overcoming internal disagreements concerning its financial impact. Early Thursday, a marathon session ended with a procedural win by a razor-thin margin, setting the stage for a broader debate.

As the legislative battle unfolded, House Democrats, led by Hakeem Jeffries, voiced fierce opposition, condemning the bill as a substantial boon for the nation's wealthiest amid necessary social cuts. They noted the risk of worsening the national debt by $3.4 trillion and jeopardizing vital programs like Medicaid.

Despite objections within their ranks, Republican lawmakers are pushing for a resolution. President Trump's influence remains significant, contributing to the bill's progress through the Senate by a tight vote. The ongoing debate suggests potential delays, threatening Trump's goal to enact the bill by July 4.

