Unrest in Serbia: Calls for Change Intensify Amid Crackdown
Serbian police detained 79 protesters during a crackdown against demonstrators calling for President Aleksandar Vucic to step down in favor of a snap election. The unrest has spread across the nation, leading to university shutdowns and blockades. International bodies express concern over human rights violations and increasing tensions.
In a decisive crackdown against dissent, Serbian police detained 79 individuals late Wednesday, escalating tensions across the country where protesters demand a snap election and the end of President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year rule.
Clashes occurred in the capital, Belgrade, and other major cities such as Novi Sad, Nis, and Novi Pazar, underscoring the widespread unrest challenging Vucic's administration.
International entities, including the U.N. human rights office, closely monitor the situation, urging restraint amid allegations of human rights violations and arbitrary detentions, while Vucic defends against claims of ties to crime and media oppression.
