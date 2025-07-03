U.S. Military Support: A Critical Juncture for Ukraine and Europe

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has issued a stark warning about the implications of the United States potentially withholding military support from Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Frederiksen emphasized that such a decision would represent a significant setback not only for Ukraine but also for the European Union and NATO.

The backdrop to Frederiksen's comments is the anticipated dialogue between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, scheduled for Friday. The Financial Times first reported that the discussion will tackle the unexpected pause in certain crucial U.S. weapons deliveries to Kyiv. While Reuters has not confirmed this report, the White House has maintained silence on the matter.

Frederiksen highlighted that the conflict extends beyond Ukraine's borders, stating, "The war in Ukraine has never only been about Ukraine. This is a war about the future of Europe." Her remarks come as Denmark assumes the EU Presidency, marking a pivotal moment in European geopolitical dynamics.

