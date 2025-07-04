Left Menu

UP CM pays tribute Swami Vivekananda for establishing Sanatan on world stage

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 08:48 IST
UP CM pays tribute Swami Vivekananda for establishing Sanatan on world stage
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, crediting him with establishing the Sanatan Dharma on the world stage through the concept of Vedanta.

''The bigger the challenge, the greater the victory,'' Adityanath wrote on X in Hindi.

He continued: ''Humble tribute to the young monk, 'Rashtrarishi' Swami Vivekananda, who awakened the sleeping India with the proclamation of civilization, culture and self-respect, 'Say with pride that we are Hindus', on his death anniversary!'' Adityanath said Vivekanad made Sanatan culture popular globally through Vedanta and his service and self-confidence.

''Your vision of nation-building and the mantra of 'Utho, Jago' will continue to guide young India for ages,'' the CM added.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also remembered Vivekanand on Friday.

A great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker, Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendranath Datta, was born in Kolkata on 12 January 1863 and passed away on July 4, 1902.

The monk found fame with his address at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893, when he made the western intelligentsia to recognise the India religious tradition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

