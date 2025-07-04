Left Menu

I believe in Vivekananda's definition of Hinduism, says Mamata on death anniversary of monk

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid her tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, and said that she believes in the monks definition of Hinduism, which puts humanity above everything.Describing Vivekananda as a saint-patriot, she said in a post on X that the message of universal brotherhood and peace that Swamiji gave remains equally relevant now.Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendra Nath Datta, was born in an affluent family in Kolkata on January 12, 1863.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 14:17 IST
I believe in Vivekananda's definition of Hinduism, says Mamata on death anniversary of monk
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid her tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, and said that she believes in the monk's definition of Hinduism, which puts humanity above everything.

Describing Vivekananda as a ''saint-patriot'', she said in a post on X that the message of universal brotherhood and peace that Swamiji gave remains equally relevant now.

Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendra Nath Datta, was born in an affluent family in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. He died on the night of July 4, 1902.

''The Hinduism that Swamiji believed in is the one I believe in, and that religion says that humanity is the greatest. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's ideals, I wish that the people of Bengal and the people of the country, irrespective of religion, caste, or class, respect and love one another,'' Banerjee said.

In the post, the chief minister also mentioned her government's efforts to ensure that the residences of Vivekananda and her disciple Sister Nivedita are handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, respectively.

Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission in 1897. The Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, a women's monastic organisation on the lines of Ramakrishna Math, was set up in 1960.

The state government, Banerjee said, has been granting an annual grant for the maintenance of the museum at Swamiji's house.

''Vivek Tirtha' is being built in Newtown as an educational and cultural centre based on his vision and philosophy. For this, we have borne a portion of the cost of land and construction for the Ramakrishna Mission,'' she said.

To spread Swamiji's ideals further among the new generation, the state government launched the 'Vivek Chetna Utsav' held on his birthday, January 23, the CM said.

Banerjee mentioned that various government schemes for the youth community were named after the monk.

''We have renamed the Salt Lake Stadium as 'Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan','' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025