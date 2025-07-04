I believe in Vivekananda's definition of Hinduism, says Mamata on death anniversary of monk

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid her tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, and said that she believes in the monk's definition of Hinduism, which puts humanity above everything.

Describing Vivekananda as a ''saint-patriot'', she said in a post on X that the message of universal brotherhood and peace that Swamiji gave remains equally relevant now.

Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendra Nath Datta, was born in an affluent family in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. He died on the night of July 4, 1902.

''The Hinduism that Swamiji believed in is the one I believe in, and that religion says that humanity is the greatest. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda's ideals, I wish that the people of Bengal and the people of the country, irrespective of religion, caste, or class, respect and love one another,'' Banerjee said.

In the post, the chief minister also mentioned her government's efforts to ensure that the residences of Vivekananda and her disciple Sister Nivedita are handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, respectively.

Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission in 1897. The Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, a women's monastic organisation on the lines of Ramakrishna Math, was set up in 1960.

The state government, Banerjee said, has been granting an annual grant for the maintenance of the museum at Swamiji's house.

''Vivek Tirtha' is being built in Newtown as an educational and cultural centre based on his vision and philosophy. For this, we have borne a portion of the cost of land and construction for the Ramakrishna Mission,'' she said.

To spread Swamiji's ideals further among the new generation, the state government launched the 'Vivek Chetna Utsav' held on his birthday, January 23, the CM said.

Banerjee mentioned that various government schemes for the youth community were named after the monk.

''We have renamed the Salt Lake Stadium as 'Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan','' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)