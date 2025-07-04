Kerala CM seeks MPs' support ahead of Monsoon session for wildlife law, infrastructure

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday called for coordinated support from MPs to push for urgent central assistance in addressing key issues such as human-wildlife conflict, infrastructure development, and the financial constraints facing the state.

The Chief Minister met with MPs from the state to discuss important matters ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Kerala is moving forward with legislation to tackle the growing number of human-wildlife conflicts, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

''A draft bill is currently under consideration by the Law Department,'' the CM told the MPs.

It said the Chief Minister urged the MPs to press for an urgent amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act, specifically to Section 11, so that state governments are granted the authority to allow relaxations based on local needs.

He also sought their intervention in urging the central government to release the state's share of compensation for victims of human-wildlife conflict.

Vijayan urged the MPs to raise with the central government the restoration of Section 13 of the National Disaster Management Act.

MPs from across political parties, including the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, agreed to take a united stand in seeking Rs 2,221.10 crore for landslide-hit Meppadi in Wayanad and Rs 98.10 crore for Vilangad in Kozhikode, based on a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment submitted to the central government.

On railway development, the Chief Minister reminded the MPs that he had earlier handed over a detailed proposal to the Union Railway Minister.

Vijayan asked for progress on long-pending projects, including the Thalassery–Mysuru, Nilambur–Nanjangud, Sabarimala railway lines, and the extension of the Kochi Metro from SN Junction to Tripunithura.

He also asked MPs to take up with the Centre the state's demand to expedite the setting up of an AIIMS in Kerala, increase the premium amount under the Vayovandana Yojana scheme, release pending funds under the National Health Mission, and formally recognise ASHA workers as health workers. He also urged them to highlight the importance of retaining the BrahMos missile project in Kerala and allowing international airlines to operate from Kannur Airport.

Coastal protection was another key topic. The Chief Minister said Kerala had submitted proposals for constructing seawalls and safeguarding fishing communities. MPs were asked to raise the need for swift action on these matters.

He further urged the Centre to take note of Kerala's opposition to a proposed trade agreement with the US that could allow greater imports of agricultural products. The Chief Minister said he would write to the Prime Minister to express Kerala's concern that such imports could negatively impact local farmers.

He said the support of all MPs, regardless of party, is needed for Kerala's development. The MPs agreed to work together, the statement said.

''The government expects the MPs to raise the state's concerns with the Centre and to speed up development works,'' it said.

The MPs assured the Chief Minister that they would make the necessary interventions to protect the state's interests, setting aside party politics, the statement added.

