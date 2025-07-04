Gujarat CM distributes Rs 35 cr as incentive grant to 761 'samras' gram panchayats

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday distributed Rs 35 crore as incentive to 761 gram panchayats where sarpanches and members were elected unanimously last month ahead of the elections.

The grants were distributed to 'samras' gram panchayats at an event in Gandhinagar. Polls to elect members of 3000 gram panchayats in the state were held on June 22.

In his address, the CM urged elected sarpanches and gram panchayat members to maintain cleanliness in the villages.

He informed the audience that the state government allocates Rs. 4 per person per month for maintaining cleanliness in each village.

To provide momentum to this drive, the CM announced that villages will now get Rs 8 per person per month, said the release.

CM Patel encouraged newly elected sarpanches to create an environment where there is competition among villages in cleanliness and hygiene, adding that all must work with the mantra of ''our village, our pride''.

''It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave this idea of 'samras' village panchayats when he was at the helm of affairs in Gujarat. PM Modi gave a new direction to villages and gave powers to sarpanches to bring about change and development in villages,'' the release quoted him as saying.

Along with allocating Rs 35 crore as incentive grant to such 761 'samras' gram panchayats, the CM also distributed a grant of Rs 1,236 crore for carrying out developmental works in rural areas of the state.

