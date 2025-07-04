Left Menu

Gujarat CM distributes Rs 35 cr as incentive grant to 761 'samras' gram panchayats

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:13 IST
Gujarat CM distributes Rs 35 cr as incentive grant to 761 'samras' gram panchayats
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday distributed Rs 35 crore as incentive to 761 gram panchayats where sarpanches and members were elected unanimously last month ahead of the elections.

The grants were distributed to 'samras' gram panchayats at an event in Gandhinagar. Polls to elect members of 3000 gram panchayats in the state were held on June 22.

In his address, the CM urged elected sarpanches and gram panchayat members to maintain cleanliness in the villages.

He informed the audience that the state government allocates Rs. 4 per person per month for maintaining cleanliness in each village.

To provide momentum to this drive, the CM announced that villages will now get Rs 8 per person per month, said the release.

CM Patel encouraged newly elected sarpanches to create an environment where there is competition among villages in cleanliness and hygiene, adding that all must work with the mantra of ''our village, our pride''.

''It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave this idea of 'samras' village panchayats when he was at the helm of affairs in Gujarat. PM Modi gave a new direction to villages and gave powers to sarpanches to bring about change and development in villages,'' the release quoted him as saying.

Along with allocating Rs 35 crore as incentive grant to such 761 'samras' gram panchayats, the CM also distributed a grant of Rs 1,236 crore for carrying out developmental works in rural areas of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025