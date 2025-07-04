Kashmir businessman alleges Rs 2 lakh debited by HDFC bank without authorisation

Left Menu

04-07-2025
A Kashmir-based businessman has alleged that Rs 2 lakh was withdrawn from his HDFC Bank account without authorisation and transferred to the account of a judicial magistrate in Tamil Nadu, prompting questions over procedural lapses by the private bank.

Irfan Ahmad Bhat, managing director of Modern Sweets and Confectioners, claimed the amount was debited from his company's account maintained at HDFC Bank's Hari Singh High Street branch in the first week of May.

''I was out of the country when this illegal and unauthorised transaction took place. The bank did not even inform me,'' Bhat told PTI.

According to him, the branch informed him that a person named Manikandan had approached a court in Coimbatore alleging he had been duped into transferring Rs 2 lakh to Bhat's account for investment purposes.

Bhat said he requested a copy of the court order authorising the debit but has not received any so far. ''Initially, I was told it was a mistake and would be resolved soon. But now the bank officials are telling me to find my money myself as they cannot help,'' he claimed.

He questioned why the bank acted on a court order without verifying whether his account had received the said amount.

''The branch officials could have checked my account for any credit of Rs 2 lakh on the date mentioned in the purported court order or the petition. There has been no credit transfer of the amount in this account,'' he said.

Interestingly, Manikandan, identified by the bank as the petitioner, is listed as an accused in the case on the Coimbatore District Court website, Bhat said.

When contacted, HDFC branch manager Adil Shah said, ''I have only followed the court's order. If the customer is aggrieved, he can approach the court in Coimbatore.'' Bhat claimed he had approached senior bank officials as well, but to no avail.

An official from the bank's corporate communications office said, ''The team has already raised the concern with all stakeholders and authorities. Our officials are looking into the matter.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

