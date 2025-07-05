Left Menu

Azerbaijan signs USD 2 billion investment agreement with Pakistan

Aliyev and Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony.According to Radio Pakistan, the detailed agreement will be signed during the Azeri presidents visit to Pakistan to take investment and trade relations between the two countries to a historic level.The dates of the visit of Aliyev are not known as yet, but sources said that it would take place this year.Ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have improved, and the country also supported Pakistan in the recent conflict with India.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-07-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 10:41 IST
Azerbaijan signs USD 2 billion investment agreement with Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed an agreement for investment worth USD 2 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The deal was signed on Friday after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit hosted by Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan's Minister for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in Khankendi, Azerbaijan. Aliyev and Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony.

According to Radio Pakistan, the detailed agreement will be signed during the Azeri president's visit to Pakistan to take investment and trade relations between the two countries to a historic level.

The dates of the visit of Aliyev are not known as yet, but sources said that it would take place this year.

Ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have improved, and the country also supported Pakistan in the recent conflict with India. They already have robust defence cooperation and now want to further cement it with economic cooperation, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025