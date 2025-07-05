Tensions Rise in Mumbai Over Marathi Language Dispute
In Mumbai, unidentified individuals supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray vandalized investor Sushil Kedia’s office after he voiced opposition to learning Marathi. Kedia had previously expressed his grievances against the enforcement of the Marathi language, prompting police protection for his office following threats received on social media.
In a recent incident in Mumbai's Worli area, unidentified individuals vandalized the office of investor Sushil Kedia, supporting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. The attack is linked to Kedia's controversial refusal to learn Marathi and his public criticism of Raj Thackeray's political stance.
Kedia's outspoken comments on social media, declaring his decision not to adapt to the Marathi language despite living in Mumbai for three decades, triggered backlash. He had sought police help after his post on the platform X led to threats, highlighting the tensions surrounding regional language politics in Maharashtra.
The police indicated that those involved in the vandalism chanted in support of Marathi cultural values and Raj Thackeray. Authorities have since increased security around Kedia's office at Century Bazar, reflecting ongoing attempts to manage the impact of linguistic and cultural disputes in the region.
