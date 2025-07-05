Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Rally Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra

Maharashtra politics witnessed a new twist as state minister Nitesh Rane lashed out at Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Rane labeled their joint rally in Mumbai as a divisive 'anti-Hindu gathering.' The controversial event marks the Thackeray cousins' rare public appearance together after two decades.

The rally, titled 'Awaj Marathicha,' celebrated the revocation of government resolutions that introduced Hindi as a third language from Class 1. Rane likened the Thackeray rally to those of groups like AIMIM, PFI, and SIMI, suggesting it weakens the Hindu community.

Contrarily, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar wished the Thackerays well, expressing hope for their continued collaboration. He dismissed allegations of politicizing the language issue, noting recommendations for the policy originated during Uddhav's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)