Left Menu

Coconuts and Controversy: Clash Over Marathi Language in Mumbai

Five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supporters were detained for attacking investor Sushil Kedia's office in Mumbai. The incident was sparked by Kedia's social media post criticizing the compulsion of learning Marathi and his challenge to Raj Thackeray. Videos of the attack showed supporters throwing coconuts at his office entrance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:00 IST
Coconuts and Controversy: Clash Over Marathi Language in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) faced detention on Saturday following an attack on Sushil Kedia's office in Worli, Mumbai. The incident was in response to Kedia's social media comments on not learning Marathi, which included a direct challenge to MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

MNS supporters, in a show of defiance, hurled coconuts at Kedia's office while chanting slogans favoring Thackeray and the Marathi language. The attack was captured on video, swiftly circulating on social media. Despite security personnel's efforts to prevent the vandalism, the situation escalated, with office staff lowering shutters for protection.

The police have detained five MNS members in connection with the attack, with further investigation ongoing. The situation stems from tensions over the enforcement of Marathi language usage and recent criticisms against Thackeray, which have led to multiple cases of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025