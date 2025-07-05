Coconuts and Controversy: Clash Over Marathi Language in Mumbai

Five supporters of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) faced detention on Saturday following an attack on Sushil Kedia's office in Worli, Mumbai. The incident was in response to Kedia's social media comments on not learning Marathi, which included a direct challenge to MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

MNS supporters, in a show of defiance, hurled coconuts at Kedia's office while chanting slogans favoring Thackeray and the Marathi language. The attack was captured on video, swiftly circulating on social media. Despite security personnel's efforts to prevent the vandalism, the situation escalated, with office staff lowering shutters for protection.

The police have detained five MNS members in connection with the attack, with further investigation ongoing. The situation stems from tensions over the enforcement of Marathi language usage and recent criticisms against Thackeray, which have led to multiple cases of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)