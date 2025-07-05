Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Governance Over Businessman's Murder

Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor criticizes the Bihar government's handling of law and order, comparing it to Lalu Yadav's regime. The murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna highlights persistent issues. Meanwhile, Bihar Police initiates a Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:22 IST
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patna, Bihar - In a scathing critique, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor lambasted both current and past administrations over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka. Speaking to reporters, Kishor argued that the state's governance under Nitish Kumar is as lawless as it was during Lalu Yadav's era, with officials tarnishing Kumar's rule.

"There is no difference between Lalu Yadav's jungle raj and Nitish Kumar's rule. The rampant criminality of the past is mirrored by current official misconduct," Kishor remarked, highlighting recent violent incidents including Khemka's shooting. The entrepreneur was killed in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area, as officials allegedly continue unchecked under Kumar's tenure.

Reacting to the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by Bihar Police to investigate the assassination. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha expressed further frustration, questioning the state's enforcement authority and hinting at a governance void. The family of the deceased remains in shock as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

