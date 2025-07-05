Political Clash Intensifies Over OBC Reservation in Madhya Pradesh

The political tensions in Madhya Pradesh have escalated as the state's Congress faction accused the BJP-led government of deliberately obstructing OBC reservation efforts. Congress leaders, including state chief Jitu Patwari, lambasted the ruling party, alleging that former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and current CM Mohan Yadav deceived the OBC community.

Patwari charged the BJP with spending over 50 crores to prevent the implementation of 27% OBC reservation, despite public claims suggesting otherwise. He demanded immediate adjustments to ensure reservation benefits reach approximately 25,000 students awaiting appointments. Patwari further announced plans for a time-bound agitation program to press for the reservation.

In response, CM Mohan Yadav reiterated the state government's commitment to the 27% OBC reservation, accusing Congress of sowing confusion. He cited legislative efforts to resolve pending issues but blamed Congress for lacking actionable measures during its rule. The BJP highlights its broader caste census initiatives as evidence of its inclusive agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)