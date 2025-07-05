Kangana Ranaut's Response to Mandi Crisis Amid Criticism

Kangana Ranaut, BJP's MP for Mandi, faced criticism for her delayed response to the devastating floods and landslides affecting Himachal Pradesh. The calamity has claimed 14 lives and left 31 missing.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda responded to inquiries about Ranaut's absence by assuring that she plans to visit soon. Ranaut has expressed her solidarity with the affected, stating she intends to visit as soon as connectivity issues are resolved.

The Congress party criticized her absence, while she explained that advice from Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition, led to her delayed visit. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu remarked on the situation, suggesting Ranaut consult with Thakur to manage tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)