BJP vs. Uddhav Thackeray: The Patidar Controversy in Gujarat
The BJP in Gujarat has criticized Uddhav Thackeray for accusing the party of inciting the Patel community, alleging a divide-and-rule strategy. BJP spokespersons argue that the party and the Patidar community are closely linked, citing a history of Patidar leaders in significant roles within the party.
The ruling BJP in Gujarat has lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his claims that the saffron party deliberately incited the Patel community ahead of elections. Thackeray's allegations suggest a divide-and-rule tactic, aimed to secure electoral victories.
Gujarat BJP spokesperson Dr. Rutij Patel has condemned Thackeray's remarks, urging him to do his homework. 'Uddhav Thackeray does not know anything about Gujarat. Here, BJP and the Patidar community are inseparable. The BJP has consistently placed Patidars in prominent positions,' said Patel.
Hitendra Patel, another party spokesperson, echoed similar sentiments, advising Thackeray to avoid adopting Congress's divisive language. He emphasized the symbiotic relationship between the BJP and the Patidars, underscoring their joint progress and political achievements.
