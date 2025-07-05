Britain Reestablishes Diplomatic Relations with Syria: A New Dawn

Britain announced on Saturday that it has reestablished diplomatic relations with Syria, marking a significant diplomatic move after years of a civil war-driven hiatus.

During his visit to Damascus, British Foreign Minister David Lammy pledged £94.5 million ($129 million) in support, signaling renewed hope for the Syrian people and the UK's interest in aiding the new government to create a stable and prosperous future. The announcement follows a broader Western reset towards Syria, notably after Islamist forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted former president Bashar al-Assad last December. The shift in approach includes the lifting of sanctions by the UK and the US, paving the way for rebuilding Syria's economy.

Besides providing urgent humanitarian assistance and engaging in Syria's long-term recovery—focusing on areas like education—Lammy emphasized the importance of political inclusivity during meetings with Syrian officials. Furthermore, Britain aims to mitigate risks of irregular migration, ensure the destruction of chemical weapons, and combat terrorism through their renewed engagement. Lammy's diplomatic mission also extends to addressing regional security issues with an upcoming visit to Kuwait, where he will address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

