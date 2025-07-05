Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray's Leadership and Intentions

In a sharp critique, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde targeted Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray for focusing on political gains instead of addressing issues important to the Marathi community. Shinde accused Thackeray of turning a public platform into a political battleground, showing self-interest rather than genuine concern.

Shinde pointed out that while Raj Thackeray showed commitment to Marathi language preservation, Uddhav's speech was filled with bitterness and a thirst for power. The Deputy CM criticized Uddhav's lack of political courage, saying he had fallen in the Vidhan Sabha elections and now relies on others for support.

Highlighting state initiatives, Shinde praised the adoption of the state song and progress in securing classical status for Marathi. Condemning Uddhav's alleged betrayal of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, Shinde questioned the decline in Marathi representation in Mumbai, blaming Uddhav for abandoning his father's legacy for political power.

