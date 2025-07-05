Left Menu

Political Dynamics Intensify in Maharashtra Amid Thackeray Reunion

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Raj Thackeray's call for aggressive behavior towards non-Marathi speakers and urged restraint. The unexpected reunion of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray may affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral prospects. Criticisms hurled between political leaders highlight tensions ahead of crucial elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:35 IST
Political Dynamics Intensify in Maharashtra Amid Thackeray Reunion
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's incitement to aggression towards citizens not speaking Marathi, and emphasized that the Devendra Fadnavis government should act firmly against such behavior. While Athawale acknowledged the importance of Marathi culture, he insisted that opposing the Hindi language was unjustifiable.

During a recent rally with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray advised his followers to exercise restraint with non-Marathi speakers, but his inflammatory comment to target those who 'create unnecessary drama' raised alarms. This complex scenario unfolded as the Thackeray brothers joined forces after two decades, posing a potential challenge to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the Thackeray reunion, suggesting it might actually favor his alliance electorally by causing divisions among opponents. Meanwhile, in response to language-based violence, Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the assaults, urging mutual respect for linguistic diversity and unity among Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025