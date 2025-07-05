Political Dynamics Intensify in Maharashtra Amid Thackeray Reunion

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday condemned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's incitement to aggression towards citizens not speaking Marathi, and emphasized that the Devendra Fadnavis government should act firmly against such behavior. While Athawale acknowledged the importance of Marathi culture, he insisted that opposing the Hindi language was unjustifiable.

During a recent rally with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray advised his followers to exercise restraint with non-Marathi speakers, but his inflammatory comment to target those who 'create unnecessary drama' raised alarms. This complex scenario unfolded as the Thackeray brothers joined forces after two decades, posing a potential challenge to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the Thackeray reunion, suggesting it might actually favor his alliance electorally by causing divisions among opponents. Meanwhile, in response to language-based violence, Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the assaults, urging mutual respect for linguistic diversity and unity among Indians.

