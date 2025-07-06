Ayatollah Khamenei Emerges in Defiant Ashoura Ceremony Amidst War

In a striking public appearance, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East. This marked his first public sighting since hostilities erupted between Israel and Iran.

Khamenei's seclusion during the 12-day war had spurred speculation about his whereabouts, with state media remaining silent. His return coincides with heightened tensions after U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Despite the ceasefire, the atmosphere remains combustible, as Iran faces U.S. warnings and Israel's targeted strikes. Internet disruptions were also reported, underscoring the unrest gripping the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)