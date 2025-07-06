Left Menu

Ayatollah Khamenei Emerges in Defiant Ashoura Ceremony Amidst War

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, appeared publicly for the first time since the recent war's onset, attending an Ashoura mourning ceremony. His reappearance follows U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and rising tensions with both the U.S. and Israel. Internet connectivity issues also emerged in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:18 IST
Ayatollah Khamenei Emerges in Defiant Ashoura Ceremony Amidst War
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

In a striking public appearance, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East. This marked his first public sighting since hostilities erupted between Israel and Iran.

Khamenei's seclusion during the 12-day war had spurred speculation about his whereabouts, with state media remaining silent. His return coincides with heightened tensions after U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Despite the ceasefire, the atmosphere remains combustible, as Iran faces U.S. warnings and Israel's targeted strikes. Internet disruptions were also reported, underscoring the unrest gripping the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025