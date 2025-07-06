Ayatollah Khamenei Emerges in Defiant Ashoura Ceremony Amidst War
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, appeared publicly for the first time since the recent war's onset, attending an Ashoura mourning ceremony. His reappearance follows U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites and rising tensions with both the U.S. and Israel. Internet connectivity issues also emerged in the country.
In a striking public appearance, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East. This marked his first public sighting since hostilities erupted between Israel and Iran.
Khamenei's seclusion during the 12-day war had spurred speculation about his whereabouts, with state media remaining silent. His return coincides with heightened tensions after U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Despite the ceasefire, the atmosphere remains combustible, as Iran faces U.S. warnings and Israel's targeted strikes. Internet disruptions were also reported, underscoring the unrest gripping the region.
